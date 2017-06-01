OPIS TimeSeries helps retailers verify supplier invoices and discover new market opportunities with on-demand access to fuel price history, according to the company. The OPIS TimeSeries database provides 30-plus years of spot pricing for gasoline, diesel and NGLs, plus more than 20 years of wholesale pricing for nearly 400 racks. The database, available online anytime, automatically aggregates daily prices into averages across time periods that retailers set. OPIS TimeSeries also performs charting, streaming and regression analysis to: reconcile and audit invoices, evaluate branding decisions, enhance negotiating position, clarify hedging strategies, and reduce in-house cost of data storage.