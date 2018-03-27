Other Tobacco Products: Swisher International Inc.

In 2017, Swisher took on a new challenge of bringing space management capabilities to its customers, adding another layer to its category management portfolio. The team put in place can assist in all aspects of building a profitable other tobacco products (OTP) category, either remotely or in-person at a retailer’s headquarters.

Swisher’s objective is to provide its customers with the best possible product and sales experience, while providing needed expertise in specific market dynamics. Utilizing MSAi insights, programs and planograms are customized to meet specific customer goals and adult consumer demands. Swisher’s Partners in Profit program is a perfect example of the execution of this strategy. Swisher provides its partners with revenue-generating products and promotions in all of its OTP lines, with the objective to grow not only Swisher sales, but also the full OTP category in every store.