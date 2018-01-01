A draft exclusive at six Barcade locations since 2017, Shmaltz Brewing Co.’s Pastrami Pilsner (5.5% ABV) will now be available in four-packs in 30 states across the country. For the pastrami-inspired brew, Shmaltz's brewing team stacked the special beer with caramel, Munich and Pilsner malts to provide light, toasted bread flavors with caraway seeds for the complete rye bread experience, according to the brewer. The recipe also includes a pinch of kosher salt, dash of pepper, mustard seed, some smoked malt, and an aromatic blast of horseradish. Shmaltz packaged the brew on National Pastrami Day (Jan. 14).