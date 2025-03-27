 Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Inside the Latest C-store Designs

Creating an inviting and memorable store experience is key to winning customers.
Danielle Romano
NATIONAL REPORT — Creating an inviting and memorable store experience for customers is top of mind for today's convenience retailers, who are competing not just with each another, but also with quick-service restaurants, coffeehouses, drugstores, big-box locations and other retail establishments. 

Captivating guests with engaging environments and effective store design are part of a thoughtful and elaborate puzzle to keep customers coming back.

Here, Convenience Store News recaps three recently profiled retailers that are putting their own unique stamp on convenience store design. 

Pete's Eats

Inside Stinker Stores' Largest Location to Date

Thirteen miles from the Oregon state border, the new Stinker Travel Center is a unique kind of "Welcome to Idaho" sign for professional drivers and traveling families. It is the largest store to date for Boise, Idaho-based Stinker Stores Inc. and boasts many unique features and services compared to one of the chain's standard convenience stores.

Spinx Market & Eatery

The Spinx Co. Opens Doors to New Concept Store

The Spinx Market & Eatery, a new concept from The Spinx Co., shares the company's mission of being a friendly, local company that makes people's lives easier. It offers a wide variety of everyday essentials, including foodservice offerings such as made-to-order items, quick snacks, fresh produce and other local favorites.

A cozy fireplace and seating inside Rusty Lantern Market

Rusty Lantern Markets Embraces Cozy Convenience

There are plenty of descriptive words that begin with the letter "C" that could apply to your favorite convenience store. "Convenient," obviously. "Clean," especially for bathrooms. "Courteous" for staff members. "Cozy," though, isn't likely the first word to spring to mind. And yet, that seems to be exactly the feel that Rusty Lantern Markets aimed for with its next-generation store design. 

