PHOTO GALLERY: Inside the Latest C-store Designs

NATIONAL REPORT — Creating an inviting and memorable store experience for customers is top of mind for today's convenience retailers, who are competing not just with each another, but also with quick-service restaurants, coffeehouses, drugstores, big-box locations and other retail establishments.

Captivating guests with engaging environments and effective store design are part of a thoughtful and elaborate puzzle to keep customers coming back.

Here, Convenience Store News recaps three recently profiled retailers that are putting their own unique stamp on convenience store design.