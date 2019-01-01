PROBAR LLC introduces two new PROBAR Meal Bar varieties: Blueberry Muffin and S'mores. They join the line's 12 existing flavors. The new additions are gluten free, boast at least 9 grams of protein per serving, and are naturally flavored. PROBAR Meal Bars are made with real superfood ingredients such as fruits, nuts and seeds. Each bar is carefully blended, not baked, to maintain optimal nutrition, and is packed with plant-based protein and fiber for a nutritious and convenient meal replacement on the go.