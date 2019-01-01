Promote Your Brand with High-Visibility Forecourt Poster Ads with MasonWays Island Windshield Service Units – Dual and Single Units!

MasonWays Single and Dual Island Windshield Service units provide convenient slide-in signage areas that be easily updated with new graphics for all your promotional needs. Place the Dual unit at the pump islands to create maximum visibility to traffic passing by your site. Advertising on Single or Dual units provides a unique environment for multiple advertising impressions to drive sales. Dual Island unit can be easily moved or relocated to thoroughly wash thanks to the strong secured base. Poster Advertising at the Forecourt reaches a captive consumer audience where marketers can inspire impulse purchases and support retailers by increasing their sales. Use Dual units for trash and recycling programs with MasonWays optional graphics package. These units are suited for locations needing a complete all-in-one convenience center at an affordable price with the added bonus of optional advertising space combined with towels, trash, squeegees, and water buckets to clean windshields. Please go to www.Masonways.com for more details