RaceTrac COO Billy Milam Steps Down

RaceTrac COO Billy Milam Steps Down

09/16/2019
A RaceTrac convenience store

ATLANTA — After more than 20 years with RaceTrac Petroleum Inc., Chief Operating Officer Billy Milam is moving on.

Milam is resigning his position effective Sept. 20 to pursue other career interests, according to the company.

He joined RaceTrac in 1997 and held several key leadership roles, including president from 2015 to February 2019. In addition to his responsibilities at RaceTrac, he served on the NACS Research Council for the past seven years and on the NACS/Coca-Cola Retailing Research Council from 2015-2018.

Milam has been a member of the NACS board since 2017 and most recently joined the NACS Executive Committee this past spring.

"The Bolch family and senior leadership team are grateful for Billy's 22 years of service, dedication, and leadership and wish him continued success in his future endeavors," the company said in a statement.

RaceTrac has been a privately held company for more than 85 years. According to the company, the Bolch family and leadership team remain committed to continuing to serve RaceTrac's customers as a third-generation family business.

"Daily operations will not be impacted as RaceTrac continues to serve our guests, build new stores, deliver innovative in-store options and create career opportunities for our 9,200 team members," it added.

Moving forward, the vice presidents who previously reported to Milam will now report directly to President Natalie Morhous.

"As tough as it is, we understand and support Billy's decision and also find comfort in knowing that, in Billy, RaceTrac has a friend and TracFanatic for life," the company said.

Atlanta-based RaceTrac is No. 18 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking. It operates more than 750 convenience stores.

