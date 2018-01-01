Red Truck Beef Jerky Sticks

As the beef jerky market grows, so too does the offerings from Red Truck Beef Jerky. The company has launched a line of 1-ounce meat sticks, available in three flavor varieties: Original, Teriyaki and Atomic Hot. More flavor profiles are expected to launch in 2019. The meat sticks join Red Truck's existing line of beef jerky and Steak Bites that includes Grill Mates Montreal Steak, Brown Sugar Bourbon, Smokehouse Maple and Old Bay varieties.