Reflecting on Change

As I reflect over the 52 Tech Watch blogs I have written in 2023, something stands out. Seven of them have focused on one topic: electric vehicles (EV) and the changing mobility landscape. While I admittedly didn't add up how many times I wrote about other tech-related topics such as customer engagement or backend operations, I would bet that EVs still come out on top.

And why not? Looking through the technology headlines of 2023, Convenience Store News published a multitude of stories detailing how companies in the convenience channel are embracing the coming mobility changes:

It is clear that movement around EVs and EV charging networks was a major storyline in 2023, and not just for the technology field as the switch from fuel-powered vehicles to electric-powered ones impacts store operations in countless ways.

Sure, there is some skepticism about whether or not EVs will take the car and truck industry by storm — and therefore, the retail fuel industry as well — but there's no denying that there are consumers driving EVs today and they have needs, no matter how many stand among that number.

How much that number grows over the next five years remains to be seen. I believe it's a safe bet that number is only going to climb. As a player in the mobility game, you don't want to be left on the sidelines.

I look forward to seeing what the top technology headlines of 2024 will be. Wishing you a healthy and happy New Year!