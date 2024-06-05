Retailers Treat Guests for National Donut Day
[Read more: Maverik Fuels Summer Adventure With New Promotions]
Guests can choose from the brands' regular doughnut offerings, including a collection of cake doughnuts, bars and fritters. Classic favorites such as the chocolate and maple bars and triangle glazed doughnuts will be available as well.
Based in Salt Lake City, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop is the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. With the addition of Kum & Go, Maverik's footprint includes more than 800 locations. The retailer recently made its foray into California and Montana.
Moving to Pennsylvania, for any customer using its store app, Sheetz will offer one, free any-flavor doughnut with the purchase of any Sheetz Bros coffee or ready-to-drink coffee between June 7-9. Guests have to add the promotion under the OFFERZ tab in the app. The offer is valid while doughnuts are available and is limited to one per customer.
Sheetz is also continuing its "Fuel Like a Gas-illionaire" sweepstakes through Aug. 14. The retailer will award a total of $880,000 to four lucky customers who fill up at Sheetz stations this summer, earning a chance to win with every gallon of Unleaded 88 or E85 purchase.
Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees.