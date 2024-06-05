Retailers Treat Guests for National Donut Day

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience retailers are again gearing up for one of the most tastiest days of the year: National Donut Day.

On June 7, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop, Kum & Go and Sheetz Inc. will be offering customers some sweet deals on their doughnut offerings in honor of fried dough fans everywhere.

Maverik's upgraded Nitro card holders can redeem one free doughnut this upcoming Friday, while Maverik's Adventure Club and Kum & Go's &Rewards loyalty members can get 50% off their doughnut purchases all day long.

The deal will be available across all Maverik and Kum & Go stores throughout their combined 20-state footprint.