Sheetz Ushers In Summer With Refreshing Offer

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is celebrating the official first day of summer, June 21, by offering customers f'real milkshakes for just 99 cents through Friday, June 23.

The offer is available through the My Sheetz Rewardz mobile app and applies to all f'real flavors, with a limit of one per Rewardz member. It is valid for registered My Sheetz Rewardz members at more than 600 Sheetz convenience stores.

Customers can choose from popular f'real flavors like Oreo Cookies & Cream, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Chill and Cool Mint Chip. They only need to scan their Rewardz at checkout to enjoy the free milkshake.

This marks the second summer special from Sheetz in recent months. In May, the retailer launched its Free Gas 4 Life sweepstakes, which will award one lucky grand prize winner a lifetime of free gas from the convenience store operator. The contest runs through Aug. 31, is open to any U.S. resident 18 years of age or older, and gives consumers four different ways to win a variety of prizes in addition to the grand prize, such as $500 Sheetz gift cards.

Other recent summertime kickoff celebrations from c-stores include Free Frazil Fridays in June at c-stores in Utah, Idaho and Nevada such as Maverik — Adventure's First Stop, Holiday Oil, ExtraMile by Jacksons and others; 7-Eleven's triple celebration ahead of Slurpee Day, which gives customers the chance to enjoy multiple free Slurpee drinks; and Wawa's launch of the 15th annual Hoagiefest, which features price promotions on the retailer's best-selling hoagie varieties and providing savings, songs and celebrations based on a 1960's-inspired theme.

Established in 1952, Altoona-based Sheetz operates across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. The convenience store operator's first store in Michigan is slated to open in 2025.