Shell Finalizes Fuel Rewards Acquisition

HOUSTON — Equilon Enterprises LLC dba Shell Oil Products US wrapped up its acquisition of Fuel Rewards loyalty program from PDI Technologies and Excentus Corp. The deal closed April 28.

The transaction will allow Shell to continue to develop the U.S. nationally recognized program to deliver future enhancements and value to wholesalers and members, the company said earlier last month when the deal was announced.

PDI Technologies will remain the technology and service provider of the Fuel Rewards loyalty program and will continue to work closely with the Shell team and other stakeholders.

"Customer loyalty is a key driver of growth to our business and our wholesalers' businesses across the Shell network, and this acquisition demonstrates our long-term commitment to our mutual success," said Barbara Stoyko, senior vice president, Shell Mobility & Convenience Americas. "We will continue developing the Fuel Rewards program to meet the changing expectations of our customers and further align it with the needs of our business in a competitive market.