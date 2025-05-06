Shell Finalizes Fuel Rewards Acquisition
"Today marks a pivotal point in our loyalty journey as we are excited and ready to take ownership of the Fuel Rewards loyalty program and push it to new levels of success and growth. We appreciate the collaboration with PDI Technologies over the past 13 years to build this award-winning program that has delivered great value to our customers and wholesalers," she added.
Fuel Rewards is available at more than 12,000 participating Shell locations where members can save cents-per-gallon-off on fuel. The program also includes stackable bonus offers from participating restaurants and retailers, as well as access to VIP experiences, gift cards and more.
The Fuel Rewards program was recognized as one of America's Best Loyalty Programs 2024 by Newsweek and named the top gas and convenience loyalty program in the Bond Loyalty Report in 2021.
According to Shell, Fuel Rewards members fuel four times more, purchase three times more Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline and shop twice as much in the convenience store as nonmembers.