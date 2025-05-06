 Skip to main content

Shell Finalizes Fuel Rewards Acquisition

The program is available at more than 12,000 participating locations.
Danielle Romano
Shell Fuel Rewards 2025

HOUSTON — Equilon Enterprises LLC dba Shell Oil Products US  wrapped up its acquisition of Fuel Rewards loyalty program from PDI Technologies and Excentus Corp. The deal closed April 28.

The transaction will allow Shell to continue to develop the U.S. nationally recognized program to deliver future enhancements and value to wholesalers and members, the company said earlier last month when the deal was announced

PDI Technologies will remain the technology and service provider of the Fuel Rewards loyalty program and will continue to work closely with the Shell team and other stakeholders. 

"Customer loyalty is a key driver of growth to our business and our wholesalers' businesses across the Shell network, and this acquisition demonstrates our long-term commitment to our mutual success," said Barbara Stoyko, senior vice president, Shell Mobility & Convenience Americas. "We will continue developing the Fuel Rewards program to meet the changing expectations of our customers and further align it with the needs of our business in a competitive market. 

"Today marks a pivotal point in our loyalty journey as we are excited and ready to take ownership of the Fuel Rewards loyalty program and push it to new levels of success and growth. We appreciate the collaboration with PDI Technologies over the past 13 years to build this award-winning program that has delivered great value to our customers and wholesalers," she added.

Fuel Rewards is available at more than 12,000 participating Shell locations where members can save cents-per-gallon-off on fuel. The program also includes stackable bonus offers from participating restaurants and retailers, as well as access to VIP experiences, gift cards and more.

The Fuel Rewards program was recognized as one of America's Best Loyalty Programs 2024 by Newsweek and named the top gas and convenience loyalty program in the Bond Loyalty Report in 2021.

According to Shell, Fuel Rewards members fuel four times more, purchase three times more Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline and shop twice as much in the convenience store as nonmembers. 

