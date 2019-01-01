Skupos, a data platform for convenience retail, introduces Skupos Engage, which provides frictionless promotions for convenience store operators. Skupos Engage connects retailers to brand promotions and delivers discounts directly to the point-of-sale. Retailers are automatically reimbursed for promotions. Skupos Engage can tailor discounts to each consumer in order to provide optimal value and help retailers offer the best option for their customer base, the company said. The program is simple to set up for convenience retailers that are scanning their products, and it is a simple add-on for current Skupos customers.