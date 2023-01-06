Sticking to the Plan

In January 2020, Casey's General Stores Inc. outlined three strategic pillars for moving forward as a leading company in the U.S. convenience store industry.

Reinventing the guest experience stood at the top of the list and over the ensuing three years, the Ankeny, Iowa-based c-store retailer has made great strides to do just that. Factoring in the global pandemic, Casey's transformation has been nothing short of remarkable.

A key component of reinventing the guest experience was the launch of Casey's Rewards, which went live on Jan. 7, 2020. Within two months, the loyalty program — which was a first for the retailer — had nearly 1.8 million members. Today, it has 6.3 million members and was among the seven winners in Punchh's fourth-annual Customer Awards.

Casey's has evolved into an omnichannel company that gives its guests multiple ways to transact with the brand, including a website, a proprietary mobile app, and third-party delivery services.

No doubt, Casey's efforts to ramp up how it defines, and provides, convenience took a lot more than elbow grease. There may have even been a few sleepless nights among the leadership team, but it all started with having a clear vision and a path to follow.

How is your company forging its own path?