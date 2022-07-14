Taking the Pulse of Convenience Retail Technology

For more than 24 months, we have all read the reports about the link between technology and the convenience channel's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, as we move forward from the global health crisis, Convenience Store News is trying to gauge just how much of an impact it had on the tech piece of your operations. Did consumers' demands as they navigated the new normal spur you to put technology at the top of your agenda? Did you embrace new solutions? Expand on what you were already doing?

Looking back is just part of the 2022 Convenience Store News Technology Study. We also want to know, and I'm sure the industry does as well, what your plans are going forward. Is your organization increasing its technology spend to keep the innovation trend going? Are you happy where you are in your technology journey? Where are you directing your attention: customer-facing solutions or employee-facing solutions?

It is pretty clear that the leading convenience store retailers are those that have embraced technology and are open to new ideas. There is no right or wrong place to be along your technology journey, but it is important to be at least planning your trip.

We ask you fill out the 2022 Convenience Store News Technology Study questionnaire by July 27 and help us take the pulse of convenience retail technology.