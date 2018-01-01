Tastykake Fall Edition Mini Donuts

Tastykake Fall Edition Mini DonutsSeasonal treats available in Pumpkin Spice and Caramel Apple varieties.
Tastykake's Fall Edition Mini Donuts capture the seasonal flavors of pumpkin spice and caramel apple. Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts feature a pumpkin spice flavored doughnut covered in cinnamon, while Caramel Apple Mini Donuts feature apple-flavored doughnuts with a caramel crumble coating. Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts come in 10-ounce bags and Caramel Apple Mini Donuts come in 11.5-ounce bags. Both varieties have an estimated retail price of $2.99. For added convenience, these doughnuts also are available in single-serve packages with an estimated retail price of $1.79.