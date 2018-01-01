Tastykake Fall Edition Mini Donuts

Tastykake's Fall Edition Mini Donuts capture the seasonal flavors of pumpkin spice and caramel apple. Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts feature a pumpkin spice flavored doughnut covered in cinnamon, while Caramel Apple Mini Donuts feature apple-flavored doughnuts with a caramel crumble coating. Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts come in 10-ounce bags and Caramel Apple Mini Donuts come in 11.5-ounce bags. Both varieties have an estimated retail price of $2.99. For added convenience, these doughnuts also are available in single-serve packages with an estimated retail price of $1.79.