Trading Tech Secrets

Last week was a whirlwind. From sunup to sundown, I — like the more than 26,000 other attendees of the 2024 NACS Show — braved the 100-degree-plus heat to get as much out of the annual industry gathering as I possibly could.

There were many highlights: the education sessions that spanned all facets of convenience store operations; the electric expo floor (shoutout to those exhibitors that had retailers on hand to talk about the real-life, practical aspects of a product — a trend I hope grows in the coming years); and running into old friends in random places.

For me, a high point was the Convenience Store News Technology Leadership Roundtable & Awards Dinner. As executives from across the country gather for the annual NACS Show, we like to bring together a group of technology leaders for an intimate, interactive night filled with conversations on all things tech. This year, the group heard from Nouria Energy Corp.'s Meg Rice, director of marketing, as she talked about the Worcester, Mass.-based company's technology journey as it wraps up year six of its new branding efforts.