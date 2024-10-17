Trading Tech Secrets
Rice joined Nouria in August 2023, so her fresh take on the complexities of the c-store tech space was interesting, and her insights on aligning marketing efforts with the technology piece of the puzzle were refreshing.
The night also included a roundtable discussion — a quite lively one this year — about hot topics in retail technology. From pinless debit to self-checkout to converting fuel customers to in-store shoppers, attendees had their opinions and were willing to share.
To top off the night, we at CSNews had the honor of recognizing the Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K tech team for the many strides the organization has made in technology. They received our Technology Leader of the Year award.
It was a great night to see old friends, meet new ones and learn from the best in the space.