TravelCenters of America Exits Standalone C-store Business With EG Group Deal

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) entered a definitive agreement for the sale of TA's Minit Mart convenience store business for approximately $330.8 million to EG Group.

The portfolio includes 225 standalone c-stores and certain other related assets. With the sale, TA exits the standalone convenience store business and turns its focus its core travel center business.

The Westlake-based TA expects to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter.

"When the sale of this business is completed, TA will exit the standalone convenience store business; allowing us to increase our focus on our core travel center operation, which we believe is a business where we have many competitive advantages," said TA CEO Andy Rebholz.

TA currently expects to use the net proceeds from the sale to reduce leverage and/or invest in travel center growth initiatives.

According to Rebholz, the growth initiatives may include expanding its truck service program and growing its nationwide network of travel centers, including investing in the recently announced TA Express travel center format and pursuing new franchising opportunities.

"Our standalone convenience stores have been a part of our business for nearly five years. We want to thank our corporate and field employees for their hard work and commitment to our customers throughout the period we have operated these convenience stores," the chief executive said.

During the 12 months ended June 30, the Minit Mart portfolio TA generated EBITDA of approximately $24.5 million. This EBITDA amount included selling, general and administrative expenses that were directly associated with the portfolio of approximately $10.2 million for the time period. TA believes it will eliminate this amount of annual expenses upon the closing of this transaction.

The site level gross margin in excess of site level operating expenses of TA's convenience store segment for the 12 months ended June 30 was $39.9 million.

Based on a total sale price of $330.8 million, TA expects to recognize an impairment charge of approximately $101.5 million in the third quarter of 2018 to recognize the convenience store business as held for sale and a discontinued operation.

Based on this total sale price and the estimated expenses related to the transaction, TA expects that the net cash proceeds from this transaction will be approximately $320.1 million. The $330.8 million total sale price includes $25.8 million of estimated net working capital items that are based on balances as of June 30, that are subject to adjustment based on the actual balances of these items at or near closing, and any change to this estimated net working capital amount will affect the net cash proceeds TA receives from this transaction.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is acting as exclusive financial advisor to TA in this transaction. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is acting as legal advisor to TA in this transaction.

TravelCenters of America operates in 43 states and in Canada, principally under the TA and Petro Stopping Centers travel center brands and the Minit Mart convenience store brand.