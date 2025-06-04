Trendspotting at the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo
More From the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo
Bazooka Brands announced two innovations from its Juicy Drop line: the Juicy Drop Gummy Mystery Cube developed by Amos, maker of the highly viral Peelerz, and Juicy Drop Mashups, offering a customizable mix-and-match candy experience.
"Juicy Drop continues to lead the way in redefining what candy can be," said Becky Silberfarb, vice president of marketing at Bazooka Brands. "These latest innovations are born from listening closely to our consumers and reflect our commitment to bold flavor, quality products and immersive, multi-texture experiences. Each offering is crafted to spark creativity and deliver a one-of-a-kind candy journey with every bite. We’re excited to debut them at this year's expo."
Popping Breath Mints from breathROX also play into this trend. The mints themselves resemble Pop Rocks with their own popping action, which the company says helps activate saliva. They include zinc to help neutralize gas and improve bad breath.