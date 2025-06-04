Trendspotting at the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite a continued period of inflation that is driving consumers to tighten their spending, many shoppers still view candy and snacks as permissible, affordable indulgences. With that in mind, there was no lack of creativity seen from the supplier companies exhibiting on the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo floor.

Here are the top five trends that caught Convenience Store News' attention:

Multisensorial Experiences

The freeze-dried frenzy continues, but there's still space in the multisensorial arena for more players and innovative products.