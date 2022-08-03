TWIC Shows What C-store Channel Can Do to Accelerate Change

Did you know that since 2014, more than 400 convenience industry women have been recognized in Convenience Store News’ Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards program?

These accomplished female leaders have included retailers, suppliers and wholesalers. They’ve ranged from c-suite executives to store managers. They’ve represented every professional discipline of the industry, from merchandising and marketing, to technology, human resources, and national and regional sales managers.

In Chicago last October, 74 exceptional women who made a positive impact on the convenience store industry were honored at our 2021 TWIC Awards Gala. More than 300 industry people turned out to honor these female leaders. Attendance included the CEOs of the three largest c-store retail chains, along with scores of other executive leaders from the retailer and supplier sides of the business.

You’d be hard-pressed to find another issue that has such enthusiastic support from the entire convenience industry.

As we open nominations for our 2022 TWIC awards, we have another exciting announcement to make. This year, to recognize the companies that have committed to gender equality and the promotion of female leaders, CSNews is proud to launch the TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award. The criteria for this new award was established by the TWIC Advisory Board, which consists of key longtime program sponsors and the five 2021 TWIC Women of the Year.

The TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award winner will be the retail company that most effectively champions for women in their networks, workplaces and communities. It will be an organization that paves the road to empower women in leadership roles. It will be a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise. Examples include advancements in board membership, promotions leading to senior management positions, and relevant professional development.

This award is currently open for nominations. To nominate your company, simply answer the questions on the nomination form, which can be found at csnews.com. The deadline for nominations is April 1. The winner will be notified by the end of May and be prominently recognized in the August issue of CSNews. The award will be presented at the 2022 TWIC Awards Gala in Las Vegas on Oct. 2.