UST Walk-In, Walk-Out Shopping Solution

The UST Walk-In, Walk-Out frictionless shopping solution is designed to redefine customers’ relationships with retail by eliminating long checkout lines and waiting times. The technology behind the full end-to-end solution is a unified integration of artificial intelligence, sensors and cameras that work together to enable the core features. Customers scan a QR code in the mobile app, select their desired items from the shelves and then exit the store, receiving their digital receipt in seconds. The UST Walk-In, Walk-Out solution can be installed and functional in as little as eight weeks.