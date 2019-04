Braxton Brewing Co. is launching Vive, a new brand of hard seltzer. Vive is crafted from "pure Kentucky artisan water," according to the maker. The hard seltzer is available in four naturally flavored varieties: Mango, Lime, Dragonfruit and Grapefruit. Each 12-ounce can has just 100 calories and 2 grams of carbs. The cans come in 12-count variety packs, a six-count mango pack and a six-count lime pack.