Year in Review: Top Competitor News of 2019

NEWARK, N.J. — Gone are the days when convenience store operators only faced cross-channel competition from grocery, drug and dollar stores. Today, c-store retailers are also up against e-commerce, small formats, delivery services, quick-service and fast-casual restaurants, and more.

These are the top 10 competitor headlines of 2019 in the convenience channel, as reported by Convenience Store News Online:

1. Analysts: Amazon Go Stores Bring in 50% More Revenue Than Typical C-stores

RBC Capital Markets estimates the typical order size at Amazon Go is $10.

2. Dunkin' Enters Plant-Based Meat Space With New Partnership

The Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich is available at participating New York restaurants.

3. How Target, Whole Foods & Lidl Are Going After the Convenience Market

New small-format locations focus on grab-and-go products and expedited checkouts.

4. Dollar Tree Increases Number of Family Dollar H2 Stores Slated for 2019

The number of renovations jumps to approximately 1,150 locations in total.

5. Walmart's InHome Delivery Service Completes First Deliveries

Customers can designate home delivery points even when they are away.

6. Dollar General to Open 10 More DGX Locations in FY2019

The retailer debuted its fourth small-format DGX store in Cleveland.

7. Starbucks Expands Delivery Service to Six Cities

Starbucks Delivers was introduced to the San Francisco market through a partnership with Uber Eats.

8. KFC Becomes First National QSR to Test Plant-Based Chicken in U.S.

Beyond Fried Chicken is available at one Atlanta-area restaurant for a limited test.

9. GoPuff Grows Its Presence to More Than 90 Locales

South Dallas marks the digital convenience retailer's fourth market in the state of Texas.

10. Fast-Casual Restaurant Chains Still on the Rise in Both Units & Customer Visits

NPD Group: Fast-casual customers increased their visits by 3 percent year over year.