7-Eleven Partners With Two Brands for Exclusive Slurpee Offer

The new drink combines the fizzy flavor of Coca-Cola with the sweetness of an Oreo cookie.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
A Coke bottle, Oreo cookies and a Slurpee surrounded by a heart

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. partnered with The Coca-Cola Co. and Mondelēz International Inc. to create a brand new Slurpee flavor: Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar, a blend of a crisp and fizzy Coca-Cola with Oreo sandwich cookie-inspired hints.

Exclusively available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores throughout the United States, the flavor combination caps off a year of new Slurpee innovations, including the brand's annual Slurpee Day celebration.

The new Slurpee drink flavor release is inspired by Coca-Cola and Oreo's upcoming launch of two limited-time treats: Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar and the Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie, both also available at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. 

"We are thrilled to join forces with Coca-Cola and Oreo to create a one-of-a-kind Slurpee drink experience that delights and excites our consumers," said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault and proprietary beverage) at 7-Eleven. "We're bringing together the snack aisle and the Slurpee drink machine to give everyone a reason to head to our stores for a delicious, unforgettable moment."

To celebrate the team-up, one Texas-based 7-Eleven store will host a one-of-a-kind tasting experience, The Besties Restie Stop. Fans can visit the 7-Eleven store at 13635 Preston Road in Dallas on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time to taste the Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar Slurpee drink and spend quality time with their bestie. The event will also feature limited-edition Slurpee collectibles like cups with a Slurpee dollop lid and bestie straws.

Customers across the country can also have their Slurpee drinks delivered directly to their door with the 7NOW Delivery app, which includes real time tracking on order status. 

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

