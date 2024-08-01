Buc-ee's to Start Construction on First Ohio Location

Construction on the location will take around 18 months, putting its completion date near the end of 2025, the news outlet reported. The store will also create 200 full-time jobs.

The supersized convenience store will sell both national and private label brand snack, meal and drink options, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

The size of the first Buc-ee's in Ohio falls just short of the company's largest location in Luling, Texas, a 75,000-square-foot behemoth which opened in June and replaced the company's previous store there.

Since beginning its multistate expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri and Colorado. The retailer broke ground on its first Virginia and Mississippi locations in 2023; submitted plans for its first store in Arizona; and received the go-head for its premiere site in North Carolina over the last few months.

Buc-ee's has also made headway with the expansion of its charging network. In addition to the stations located at the Ohio travel center, a deal made with Mercedes-Benz HPC North America late last year will place charging hubs at the travel center operator's locations in Texas, Florida, Alabama and Georgia.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's operates 50 stores, including 35 across Texas, as well as multiple locations in other states.