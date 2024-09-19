Hands-On Technology Learning
As Convenience Store News' technology editor, I'm looking forward to seeing the latest technology solutions in action instead of just writing about them, spanning from evolving self-checkout solutions to innovation in the mobile app space. I'm also eager to learn more from tech-specific education sessions such as "AI for Everyone" and "The NACS/Conexxus Technology Roadmap," and tech-related sessions such as "Harnessing the Power of Retail Media in the Convenience Store Industry," "The Future of Loyalty" and "Strategies for Increasing Workforce Efficiency and Retention."
And though I will be tired after a full day at the Las Vegas Convention Center, I am looking forward to the two CSNews events happening during the NACS Show: the Technology Leadership Roundtable & Awards Dinner, where we will recognize Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. as the 2024 Technology Leader of the Year; and the Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala, where we will honor a record class of 107 female leaders.
I hope to see you at the 2024 NACS Show in Las Vegas — the only time when what happens in Vegas should not stay in Vegas.