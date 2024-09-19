Hands-On Technology Learning

If you know me, you know that summer is my favorite time of year. In June, July and August, you can find me with my toes in the sand, book in hand, staring at the ocean. And if I'm not there, I want to be.

Inevitably, September rolls around and instead of being surrounded by the smells of the shore, I am greeted by everything pumpkin. I am not a fan of pumpkin, but I do welcome other aspects of fall: the return of football; nights crisp enough to sit around the firepit; and, of course, my birthday.

On a professional level, I welcome the NACS Show. Admittedly, the show is overwhelming and exhausting — not only when I am there, but also when planning my schedule — but the chance to meet with colleagues in the convenience channel face to face lights a spark inside of me.