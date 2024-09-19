Hands-On Technology Learning

 Skip to main content

The annual NACS Show offers the opportunity to see new technologies up close and personal.
If you know me, you know that summer is my favorite time of year. In June, July and August, you can find me with my toes in the sand, book in hand, staring at the ocean. And if I'm not there, I want to be. 

Inevitably, September rolls around and instead of being surrounded by the smells of the shore, I am greeted by everything pumpkin. I am not a fan of pumpkin, but I do welcome other aspects of fall: the return of football; nights crisp enough to sit around the firepit; and, of course, my birthday. 

On a professional level, I welcome the NACS Show. Admittedly, the show is overwhelming and exhausting — not only when I am there, but also when planning my schedule — but the chance to meet with colleagues in the convenience channel face to face lights a spark inside of me. 

As Convenience Store News' technology editor, I'm looking forward to seeing the latest technology solutions in action instead of just writing about them, spanning from evolving self-checkout solutions to innovation in the mobile app space. I'm also eager to learn more from tech-specific education sessions such as "AI for Everyone" and "The NACS/Conexxus Technology Roadmap," and tech-related sessions such as "Harnessing the Power of Retail Media in the Convenience Store Industry," "The Future of Loyalty" and "Strategies for Increasing Workforce Efficiency and Retention." 

And though I will be tired after a full day at the Las Vegas Convention Center, I am looking forward to the two CSNews events happening during the NACS Show: the Technology Leadership Roundtable & Awards Dinner, where we will recognize Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. as the 2024 Technology Leader of the Year; and the Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala, where we will honor a record class of 107 female leaders. 

I hope to see you at the 2024 NACS Show in Las Vegas the only time when what happens in Vegas should not stay in Vegas. 

