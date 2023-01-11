Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of December 2022

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers' expansion plans, acquisitions and new initiatives captured readers' interest at the end of 2022. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of December, based on reader views:

1) Sheetz Aims to Put Itself Out of Business

The Convenience Store News 2022 Technology Leader of the Year set the goal of putting "Sheetz as we know it out of business" through continuous evolution, according to CEO Travis Sheetz. "Anytime we build a new Sheetz store, it should make the other one down the street look old," he explained. "We want to outdo ourselves. We don't want anyone else to; we want to be first to evolve our business."

2) Sheetz Brings Back Holiday Coffee Program

From Dec. 9 through Dec. 31, Sheetz Inc. offered customers one free self-serve coffee or Cup'occino each week. The free offer could be redeemed at any of Sheetz's 670-plus c-stores and was added weekly to every My Sheetz Rewardz member's account every Friday.

3) Wawa to Expand Into Three New States

On Dec. 7, Wawa Inc. officially announced plans to open its first convenience stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. These states are part of the retailer's long-term expansion plan to fuel future store growth in adjacent and new markets, bringing its unique offer and experience to more communities than ever before.

4) Kum & Go to Close Most Walk-Up Stores

More than two years after Kum & Go LC opened its first walk-up urban convenience store, the retailer closed four out of five of its fuel-free locations. Its original walk-up store, located at the corner of Seventh and Locust streets in Des Moines, will continue operations.

5) Parkland USA Appoints New President

Parkland Canada President Donna Sanker stepped over to the company's U.S. division as president of Parkland USA following the departure of Doug Haugh. Sanker takes the reins from Interim President Jay Erickson, Parkland USA's chief operating officer and former president of EG America.

6) Marathon Petroleum Rolls Out New Rewards Program Across Its Network

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is expanding the new Marathon Rewards loyalty program to its full network following a successful pilot test. The initiative replaces the MakeItCount Rewards platform.

7) Couche-Tard Advances Customer-Focused Initiatives

During the second quarter of its 2023 fiscal year, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. expanded its data-driven assortment optimization work with a rollout to all categories in North America, President and CEO Brian Hannasch reported. The company is also preparing to expand its new loyalty program and smart checkout technology.

8) Brian Hannasch & Brent Cotten Take Their Place in the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame

The convenience store industry gathered to recognize accomplished leaders from both sides of the channel at the 36th annual Convenience Store News Hall of Fame awards gala, held in Charlotte, N.C.

9)Casey's Access Retail Media Network Will Go Live in Early 2023

The convenience store retailer will launch Casey's Access, an end-to-end retail media business bringing together convenience guest data alongside Casey's pizza restaurant offering, in early 2023. According to Casey's, consumer packaged goods companies and other vendor partners will be able to leverage data to connect audiences with relevant promotions, offers and marketing content.

10) Couche-Tard to Acquire True Blue Car Wash

As part of the deal, Couche-Tard will pick up all of the membership interests of True Blue, which operates express tunnel car wash sites under the Clean Freak brand in the U.S. Southwest, as well as the Rainstorm brand in the U.S. Midwest.