Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of January 2025
4) Wawa Launches Beverage Promotion for Rewards Members
"Mornings Made Easy" seeks to provide customers with a variety of beverages at a great value. From Jan. 6 through Feb. 16, Wawa Rewards members can redeem their bonus offers for $1 any size hot coffee, $2 iced coffee and $3 Monster energy drinks.
5) Several C-store Chains Stand Out in New Customer Service Rankings
The "America's Best Customer Service 2025" list included Buc-ee's, QuikTrip Corp., Valero, Wawa Inc., Sheetz Inc., Casey's General Stores Inc. and Speedway in the c-store and gas station categories, respectively. Rankings were based on the results of an independent survey of more than 28,000 U.S. customers.
6) Eight C-store Retailers Rank Among Top Workplaces for Diversity
The third annual ranking honors companies that respect and value diversity, based on feedback from employees as well as rigorous research methodology. C-store operators on this year's list are Cumberland Farms, Kwik Trip Inc., Maverik — Adventure's First Stop, Murphy USA Inc., Pilot Flying J, QuikTrip Corp., RaceTrac Inc. and Wawa Inc.
7) What Can the Convenience Channel Expect in 2025?
Artificial intelligence, new food and beverage trends, sustainable packaging and more are expected to trend this year. Consumer spending, CPGs and channel competition will also likely be important.
8) LV Petroleum Expands Travel Center Portfolio
The company acquired the Ozarks Travel Center in Mt. Vernon, Mo., and TA Strafford in Strafford, Mo. The strategic acquisition marked a "transformative step" for LV as it continues to grow its travel center presence.
9) Unlocking the Secrets of Successful Loyalty Programs
According to Paytronix research, c-store loyalty members are 100% more likely to visit than nonmembers, and loyalty member checks are 12% higher than nonmembers.
10) Circle K Hosts Fuel Event to Support California Wildfire Relief
The company offered 40 cents off per gallon on fuel on Jan. 16, donating a portion of the proceeds from the three-hour event to Red Cross relief efforts. More than 240 Circle K locations across California, Oregon and Washington participated.