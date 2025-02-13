Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of January 2025

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers kicked off the new year with information on new products, strategic growth moves and more. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of January, based on reader views:

1) Casey's Selects 13 Innovative Brands to Add to Store Mix

Brands were chosen from the first-ever Casey's Innovation Summit, which focused on discovering innovative brands and their products for distribution across the chain's network. The new products will appear in Casey's stores in the coming months.

2) Seven & i Gears Up for Growth Following Transitional Period

The international retailer plans to complete initiatives to streamline low-profit businesses and assets during the current fiscal year, setting it up for profit growth in 2025 and beyond, executives shared during a recent earnings call.

3) Love's Details 2025 Growth Strategies

The company plans to start construction on 20 new stores and begin updating 50 existing locations under its Strategic Remodel Initiative (SRI). With new locations and SRI efforts this year, more than half of Love's 655 locations will be newly constructed or remodeled by 2035.