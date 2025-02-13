 Skip to main content

Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of January 2025

Multiple retailers shared previews of their plans for the year.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Casey's convenience stores

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers kicked off the new year with information on new products, strategic growth moves and more. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of January, based on reader views:

1)  Casey's Selects 13 Innovative Brands to Add to Store Mix
Brands were chosen from the first-ever Casey's Innovation Summit, which focused on discovering innovative brands and their products for distribution across the chain's network. The new products will appear in Casey's stores in the coming months.

2)  Seven & i Gears Up for Growth Following Transitional Period
The international retailer plans to complete initiatives to streamline low-profit businesses and assets during the current fiscal year, setting it up for profit growth in 2025 and beyond, executives shared during a recent earnings call.

3)  Love's Details 2025 Growth Strategies
The company plans to start construction on 20 new stores and begin updating 50 existing locations under its Strategic Remodel Initiative (SRI). With new locations and SRI efforts this year, more than half of Love's 655 locations will be newly constructed or remodeled by 2035.

4)  Wawa Launches Beverage Promotion for Rewards Members
"Mornings Made Easy" seeks to provide customers with a variety of beverages at a great value. From Jan. 6 through Feb. 16, Wawa Rewards members can redeem their bonus offers for $1 any size hot coffee, $2 iced coffee and $3 Monster energy drinks.

5)  Several C-store Chains Stand Out in New Customer Service Rankings
The "America's Best Customer Service 2025" list included Buc-ee's, QuikTrip Corp., Valero, Wawa Inc., Sheetz Inc., Casey's General Stores Inc. and Speedway in the c-store and gas station categories, respectively. Rankings were based on the results of an independent survey of more than 28,000 U.S. customers.

6)  Eight C-store Retailers Rank Among Top Workplaces for Diversity
The third annual ranking honors companies that respect and value diversity, based on feedback from employees as well as rigorous research methodology. C-store operators on this year's list are Cumberland Farms, Kwik Trip Inc., Maverik — Adventure's First Stop, Murphy USA Inc., Pilot Flying J, QuikTrip Corp., RaceTrac Inc. and Wawa Inc.

7)  What Can the Convenience Channel Expect in 2025?
Artificial intelligence, new food and beverage trends, sustainable packaging and more are expected to trend this year. Consumer spending, CPGs and channel competition will also likely be important.

8)  LV Petroleum Expands Travel Center Portfolio
The company acquired the Ozarks Travel Center in Mt. Vernon, Mo., and TA Strafford in Strafford, Mo. The strategic acquisition marked a "transformative step" for LV as it continues to grow its travel center presence.

9)  Unlocking the Secrets of Successful Loyalty Programs
According to Paytronix research, c-store loyalty members are 100% more likely to visit than nonmembers, and loyalty member checks are 12% higher than nonmembers.

10)  Circle K Hosts Fuel Event to Support California Wildfire Relief
The company offered 40 cents off per gallon on fuel on Jan. 16, donating a portion of the proceeds from the three-hour event to Red Cross relief efforts. More than 240 Circle K locations across California, Oregon and Washington participated.

