Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of June 2024

4) Free Frazil Friday Returns to Convenience Stores

The program returned after its successful inaugural rollout in 2023 in Utah, Nevada and Idaho. C-store chains across the nation made free small-sized Frazils available weekly in June at participating locations.

5) Foxtrot to Make Its Return This Summer

Soon after a note predicting "a new Foxtrot with some old friends" was posted to the shuttered retailer's Instagram account, a spokesperson shared that cofounder Mike LaVitola plans to open several locations in Chicago, Dallas and Austin, this summer.

6) Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Leadership Changes

President and CEO Brian Hannasch is retiring after 25 years with the company. Alex Miller, current chief operating officer, will succeed him in September.

7) FDA Authorizes First Menthol Vapor Products

This marks the first time the agency has issued marketing granted orders for nontobacco flavored vapor products through the premarket tobacco application pathway. The marketing orders are specific to four NJOY applications.

8) Fast Track Exits the Convenience Channel

Anabi Real Estate Development LLC dba Anabi/Rebel acquired its petroleum marketing, convenience retail and quick-service restaurant (QSR) businesses. The deal includes 17 c-stores, 10 colocated QSRs and two standalone QSRs in northern Florida.

9) Judge Signals Dismissal of Swipe Fee Settlement

Judge Margo Brodie shared her intention the quash the proposed $30 billion settlement ahead of her official order. Objectors to the settlement included the National Retail Federation, the Merchants Payments Coalition and NACS, among others.

10) Buc-ee's Cuts the Ribbon on Its Largest Location

Occupying more than 75,000 square feet, the updated site in Luling, Texas, beats the size of Buc-ee's now-second largest location in Tennessee by 1,000 square feet and will replace the city's current aforementioned store, which was built in 2003.