Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of June 2025

3) Wawa Expands Annual Hoagiefest Menu

The retailer is celebrating the "Summer of Sandwiches" with $6 and under hoagies, clubs, wraps, quesadillas and chicken sandwiches. This marks the first time that additional Wawa sandwich varieties are included in Hoagiefest.

4) 7-Eleven Joins the Action for Next Chapter of Film Franchise

The convenience store chain partnered with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to celebrate the release of "Jurassic World Rebirth." The collaboration brings dinosaurs to life at stores nationwide with exclusive cobranded products, immersive in-store takeovers and limited-time offers.

5) Royal Farms Takes Chickenpalooza 2025 to New Heights

The company relaunched the 8th annual Chickenpalooza with a bold new theme. Inspired by the thrill of skydiving, Chickenpalooza 2025 captures the free-fall excitement of biting into Royal Farms' signature chicken and World-Famous Subs, all while giving back to the communities it serves.

6) Dutchess Terminals Exits Convenience & Fuels Business

The sale to Gill Energy consists of a portfolio of 13 company-controlled, branded retail gas locations with convenience stores, and numerous wholesale motor fuel accounts. It also includes a fleet of motor fuel delivery trucks, absorbed by GE affiliate Apollo Logistics, and branded supply contracts from CITGO, Valero and bp.

7) Couche-Tard to Divest 35 Sites to Move GetGo Deal Forward

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) granted Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. clearance to proceed with its $1.57 billion acquisition of GetGo Café+Markets from Giant Eagle Inc. As part of the approval process, Couche-Tard agreed to sell 35 sites to Majors Management LLC, an FTC-approved buyer.

8) Casey's Growth Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

The addition of the CEFCO network helped contribute to Casey's fiscal year 2025, being the largest store growth year for the retailer. In all, the company completed 35 new-builds and acquired 235 locations.

9) Nonchocolate Candy Emerges as a Bright Spot for C-stores

In the convenience channel, the nonchocolate segment was a bright spot last year in an otherwise unimpressive year for candy sales. Nonchocolate candy has grown by nearly $5 billion since 2019, an increase of almost 70%.

10) Circle K Earns Technology Honors in Europe

NACS recognized Circle K Europe as the 2025 Convenience Retail Technology Award Europe winner in honor of the global chain's artificial intelligence-powered digital people platform. The awards program celebrates convenience retailers that make long-term, transformative investments in technology.