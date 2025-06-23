Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of May 2025

4) Kwik Trip Comes Out on Top Among Best Gas Station Brands

Kwik Trip Inc. earned the No. 1 spot for the Best Gas Station Brands and Best Gas Stations for Food categories in USA Today's 2025 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. This marks the second year in a row that the retailer won the top spot.

5) Four Finalists Named for 2025 Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award

The winner will be the organization that most effectively paves the road to empower women in leadership roles and is a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise. The award will be presented during the Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala held against the backdrop of the 2025 NACS Show in Chicago.

6) Convenience Store News Reveals Winners of 2025 Technology Leader of the Year Awards

Now in its 10th year, the program honors convenience store retailers (company or individual) that demonstrate exceptional vision and innovation in the development and utilization of technology solutions for the good of their own organization, and contribute to advancement of the c-store industry as a whole.

7) Convenience Store News' 2025 Retailer Executive of the Year Is…

Parker's Kitchen founder and longtime CEO Greg Parker led the company for 50 years. He was chosen by a blue-ribbon panel of convenience channel leaders that includes past Retailer Executive of the Year winners and past retailer and supplier inductees in the CSNews Hall of Fame.

8) CSN EXCLUSIVE: Pilot Debuts New Flagship Travel Center

Over the past few months, the travel center chain drove impactful progress across its network with widespread store modernizations, expanding services and introducing a new, 20,000-square-foot flagship store. Debuting in December 2024, the site is now the largest travel center in Pilot's network and will inspire future projects throughout the year.

9) Seven & i Shareholders Officially Approve First Foreign CEO

Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. shareholders officially approved Stephen Hayes Dacus as the company's first foreign CEO during its May 27 annual shareholders' meeting. He succeeds Ryuichi Isaka, who will remain a senior advisor to Seven & i.

10) Shell Reportedly Considering bp Acquisition

Shell plc is reportedly working with advisers to evaluate a potential acquisition of bp plc, though it is waiting for further stock and oil price declines before deciding whether to pursue a bid. Sources said a final decision will likely depend on whether bp stock continues to slide.