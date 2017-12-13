Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of November 2017

NATIONAL REPORT — Companies coming together, business development and ways to connect with consumers were among the topics most important to CSNews Online readers last month. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of November, based on reader views:

1) The Thinking Behind 7-Eleven's New 7Rewards Program

Convenience store giant 7-Eleven Inc. wants to make every interaction with the brand "valuable," and that's exactly what the new version of its 7Rewards loyalty program does, 7-Eleven Chief Digital Officer Gurmeet Singh told Convenience Store News.

2) Sunoco Moves Closer to Substantial Retail Exit

The first divestiture move consists of the sale of 1,108 convenience stores to 7-Eleven Inc. for $3.3 billion. These stores, which are part of an asset purchase agreement, are located in 18 states. In addition to the convenience stores, the transaction includes the associated trademarks and intellectual property of Sunoco's Laredo Taco Co. and Stripes brands.

3) It's All About 'Mojo' for BP's ampm Division

With almost 40 years under its belt and nearing its 1,000th location, BP's ampm division is taking steps to bring its offer to the next level and kick the definition of "convenience" up a notch on the nation's West Coast. Known as "Project Mojo," the ampm brand is in the midst of rolling out a program consisting of new in-store graphics, a new coffee program, and a new fresh food program.

4) PHOTO GALLERY: New Tesla Supercharger Station Looks a Lot Like a C-store

Electric car maker Tesla has opened its two largest Supercharger stations yet, both of which include a first-of-its-kind customer lounge, food and craft beverages, a pet relief area, play space for children, and outdoor space for families. The stations also offer a small apparel and accessories section where drivers can purchase Tesla-branded items and learn more about the company's line of energy products via self-guided kiosks.

5) Three C-store Chains Doing Shopper Marketing Right

The small store sizes of convenience store chains typically leave little room for large point-of-purchase materials. However, bigger is not necessarily better in shopper marketing.

6) The Digital Transformation of the C-store

Today's retail environment requires that convenience stores look to new strategies to grow market share against a growing list of competitors. Quick-service restaurants and grocery stores are trying to regain business lost to c-stores' foodservice offerings, and the Walmarts and other mass merchants, dollar stores and online retailers have also entered the foodservice category.

7) Foot Traffic Study Shows Strong Correlation to Restroom Quality

Restroom quality and foot traffic have a strong correlation, according to the quarterly joint study examining foot traffic by GasBuddy and Cuebiq. The latest footfall trend report looks at summertime trends across the United States, and how seasonality impacted offline consumer behaviors.

8) Andeavor Zooms In on Retail Business

The company, formerly known as Tesoro Corp., continued to grow its network of branded stores, increasing its store count by 657 — or 27 percent year over year — in the third quarter of 2017 to 3,124 stores primarily driven by its acquisition of Western Refining Inc.

9) How Wawa Surfed Its Way to Blue Ocean Success

In 2005, professors W. Chan Kim and Renee Mauborgne changed the international business landscape with their 100-plus-week bestseller, "Blue Ocean Strategy," which would sell 3.6 million copies and start a dynamic movement among entrepreneurs, startups and established organizations around the world. Kim and Mauborgne separated the underlying patterns that differentiate organizations that are competing in red oceans (highly competitive markets) from those that are creating blue oceans (new, uncontested markets).

10) CSNews Honors DePinto, Moran & Benefiel at 2017 Hall of Fame Ceremony

A record crowd of more than 130 retailers and suppliers from the convenience store community gathered in 7-Eleven's hometown last week to honor the newest members of the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame and the 2017 CSNews Retailer Executive of the Year.