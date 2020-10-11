Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of October 2020

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers are continuing to consolidate, expanding their footprints and differentiating themselves through new offerings. Retailers were drawn to these topics and more last month. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of October, based on reader views:

1) The Top 10 Gas Station Brands According to USA Today's 2020 Readers' Choice Awards

The votes are in and 10 gas station brands have been named winners in the 2020 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest. La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip captures the No. 1 spot.

2) GPM Completes 'Highly Strategic Acquisition' of Empire Petroleum Partners

GPM Investments LLC and its parent company Arko Holdings Ltd. completed the acquisition of Dallas-based Empire Petroleum Partners' fuel distribution and retail locations on Oct. 7. The deal brings GPM's total site count to approximately 3,000 locations across 33 states.

3) ExxonMobil Brings New Contactless Payment Technology to the Pump

ExxonMobil continues to innovate at the pump, adding contactless payment to its stable of offerings on the forecourt. The oil company is rolling out its new two-in-one contactless payment solution using Near Field Communication technology and QR codes. The implementation answers consumer demand for increased mobile payment options.

4) Casey's General Stores Unveils Modern Brand Image

For the first time since 1968, Casey's General Stores debuted a new visual identity to reflect its modern guest experience and community roots. Its new look and feel reflects a fresh, yet familiar feeling, featuring the company's iconic barn with white "Casey's" lettering that is easily recognized by guests, according to the company.

5) QuikTrip Sets Its Sights on Tennessee

QuikTrip Corp. is gearing up for market expansion — this time in Tennessee. The Tulsa, Okla.-based operator is proposing to build a convenience store in Chattanooga's Lookout Valley, off Interstate 24 and Browns Ferry Road.

6) Appeals Panel Overturns Convictions of Three Former Pilot Flying J Executives

A federal appeals panel threw out the convictions of three former Pilot Flying J executives in a case related to fraud in the company's fuel rebate program. On Oct. 14, split three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati ruled that jurors should not have been played recordings of racist language by the company's former president, Mark Hazelwood.

7) Kent Kwik Stores Enters Tennessee With Parsons Oil Deal

Kent Distributors Inc. closed on its acquisition of Parsons Oil Co., giving it an entry point into Tennessee. The deal supports Kent Distributors growth plans for central Tennessee and Northern Alabama. Kent Distributors is part of the Midland-based Kent family of companies that also includes Kent Kwik convenience stores, Kent Lubrication Centers, Kent Tire Co. and other related entities.

8) 7-Eleven Expands Delivery to Now Include Seven Platforms

As consumers increasingly crave convenience and are looking for more ways to stay home, 7-Eleven Inc. is expanding its delivery portfolio. The Irving, Texas-based convenience store retailer added three of the largest U.S. ordering platforms to its delivery offers: Uber Eats, Grubhub and Instacart.

9) Cleanliness Drives Gas Station Visits as Signs Point to a Rebound

The warm weather, recommended outdoor gatherings and strong preference for car travel over air travel during the third quarter of 2020 prompted a rebound in gas station visits, according to a new report from GasBuddy. Visits surpassed pre-COVID levels during the third quarter of 2020, averaging 17 percent higher than GasBuddy's footfall index.

10) What's In Store: Love's, Spinx, Thorntons & Wawa

Garrett's Family Market, Pilot Co., Trillium and Wally's also welcome customers at new locations.