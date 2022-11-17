Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of October 2022

NATIONAL REPORT — Some of the top news last month involved awards, acquisitions and new partnerships. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of October, based on reader views:

1) PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes From the 2022 Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala

The ninth-annual awards presentation was a record-breaking event, celebrating a record number of honorees and drawing a record number of attendees from across the industry.

2) Kum & Go to Sell 'Founder's Store'

Casey's General Stores Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire the store located at 2359 Edgington Ave. in Eldora, Iowa, the birthplace and hometown of Kum & Go founder William A. Krause.

3) 7-Eleven Ventures Into Retail Media

7-Eleven Inc. is aiming to target consumers more effectively with the launch of Gulp Media Network, which leverages first-party data to help fulfill immediate consumption purchase occasions.

4) Casey's Takes Home First CSNews Corporate Empowerment Award

The new award honors the convenience retail company's commitment to gender equality and promoting female leadership and advancement. The convenience store retailer has achieved a 50/50 board of directors, making Casey's one of only 6 percent of Russell 3000 companies with a gender-balanced board.

5) ExxonMobil Partners With Uber on Cashback Deal

With the new Uber Pro Card, Uber drivers and couriers who fill up at any of the 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations in the United States will get 3 percent cash back from Exxon in addition to Uber Pro Card's 2 percent to 6 percent cash back offering. The card's offering depends on driver status.

6) Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala Celebrates Record Class of Winners

Ninety-one outstanding female leaders were honored for their individual successes and positive effects on others.

7) GPM Investments Inks Deal for Pride Convenience Holdings

The wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp. is acquiring Pride Convenience Holdings LLC, which operates 31 convenience stores in New England. The acquisition will expand ARKO's c-store footprint into Massachusetts, making it the 34th state in which the company will operate.

8) Three Trends Are Disrupting C-store Shopping Behaviors

Retailers should embrace rapid, continuous innovation in response to evolving consumer habits.

9) Altria & Philip Morris International Agree to End U.S. IQOS Pact

Altria Group Inc. is selling the U.S. rights to IQOS to Philip Morris International (PMI). Under a new agreement, PMI will pay Altria approximately $2.7 billion in exchange for the exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to the IQOS system effective April 30, 2024.

10) 7-Eleven Scares Up Pizza Promo for Halloween

On Oct. 31, loyalty program members could enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free deal on any large pizza. Customers could also get an early start on their Halloween celebrations by stopping by the nearest 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes convenience store for a $5 large pizza all Halloween weekend long.