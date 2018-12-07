Meet the 2018 Future Leaders in Convenience

NATIONAL REPORT — Commitment, confidence, creativity, focus, strong communication skills, a team player, the ability to motivate and inspire — these are just a few traits that great leaders embody.

Convenience Store News’ inaugural Future Leaders in Convenience awards recognize young convenience retail leaders (aged 35 and under) who are already showing they possess the traits of great leaders and are poised to be at the forefront of the industry’s future.

The goal of this new awards program is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of convenience industry leaders by recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders while providing a forum for talented young business people to hone their leadership skills.

Eight up-and-coming convenience retail professionals have been selected as this year’s honorees. They were chosen based on nominations from their peers that highlighted their accomplishments and achievements over the past 12 months.

The 2018 Future Leaders in Convenience are: