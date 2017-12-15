Year in Review: Top Retailer News of 2017

NEWARK, N.J. — Mergers and acquisitions tend to dominate the headlines — especially when they come with big price tags. But not all growth comes from M&A deals. The truth is c-store operators do a great job of expanding their footprints organically.

Take Casey's General Stores Inc., which cut the ribbon on a milestone store, No. 2,000 or Wawa Inc., which went big in its first trip to the nation's capital.

These are the top 10 M&A headlines of 2017 in the convenience channel, as reported by CSNews Online:

1. Speedway to Remain Fully Integrated Part of Marathon Petroleum

Decision comes after a nearly eight-month review.

2. Kroger Exploring Sale of Convenience Store Portfolio

The business includes 784 c-stores located across 18 states.

3. Wawa Says Hello to Washington, D.C.

The retailer opens the doors to its first store in the District — and its largest location to date.

4. Sunoco Selects Commission Agent to Operate Its West Texas Retail Sites

The "high-value alternative" to an asset sale includes 207 stores.

5. Kwik Trip Reveals Plans for $300M Facilities Expansion

Capital investment project includes $113 million for its bakery.

6. New Chevron & Jacksons Joint Venture to Double ExtraMile Sites

Newly formed ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC hopes to accomplish objective by 2027.

7. BP Reintroducing Amoco Brand After More Than a Decade

First Amoco-branded station to be up and running by end of this year.

8. Casey's Celebrates 2,000th Store Milestone

New Kentucky store offers the retailer's well-known pizza program.

9. Court Sides With TravelCenters in Comdata Lawsuit

Processing fees and fuel cards were at the center of the legal dispute.

10. Love's Plans to Set New Growth Record This Year

More stores, tire centers and laundry services on tap for 2017.