Year in Review: Top Retailer News of 2020

NATIONAL REPORT — The COVID-19 pandemic may have marred every aspect of convenience store retailers' businesses in 2020, but that didn't prevent operators from focusing on operational growth, taking steps to expand their footprints, introducing forward-thinking prototypes, enhancing their in-store offers, implementing new services, and ushering in change with new executives.

These are the top retailer news headlines of 2020 in the convenience channel, as reported by Convenience Store News Online:

1. Kwik Chek CEO Kevin Smartt Discusses Decision to Rebrand

One key element that will set the new TXB banner apart from Kwik Chek is its merchandising strategy.

2. 2021 Will Bring CEO Change to Kum & Go

President Tanner Krause will succeed his father, Kyle J. Krause, as CEO effective Jan. 1.

3. VIDEO: GPM Unveils Store Prototype for Its Extensive Remodel Program

The new design will reach roughly 360 sites over the next three to five years.

4. Pilot Flying J Moving Forward With One Unified Company Name

Pilot Co. brings together travel center brands and its energy division.

5. VERC Enterprises Opens Its First CBD Wellness Store

The Plymouth, Mass., location offers products, educational opportunities and weekly Demo Days.

6. Yesway Raises $235M of Equity to Accelerate Its Growth

The capital will fund an extensive raze-and-rebuild and store remodel campaign, as well as complementary acquisitions.

7. PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Enmarket's Prototype for the Future

The new store design will accelerate the retailer's speed to market for new builds.

8. Casey's General Stores Unveils Modern Brand Image

A new convenience store in Ankeny, Iowa, will be the first to display the refreshed look.

9. TravelCenters of America Welcomes Customers at First TA-Branded Franchise in Florida

The former Shuttle 75 truck stop becomes the 269th travel center in the company's network.

10. Parkland Plans to Expand On the Run Banner Across the U.S.

It will create a unified North American convenience store brand as part of its growth strategy.