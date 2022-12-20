Year in Review: Top Retailer Stories of 2022

NATIONAL REPORT — In 2022, convenience store retailers were focused on making moves to grow their businesses. Case in point: BP introduced its ampm banner to New York customers, expanding the retail chain form its roots in the West Coast to the East Coast; and Yesway hit a milestone as the company brought its store count to a total of 425 convenience stores.

The year also saw c-store retailers take steps to enhance their in-store operations by boosting their foodservice offers, introducing new store formats and ushering in executive changes.

These are the top retailer news headlines of 2022 in the convenience store channel:

1. BP Expands Its ampm Brand to the East Coast

BP introduced its ampm banner to New York consumers with a convenience store in The Bronx. The opening expands the retail chain from its West Coast roots to the East Coast for the first time.

2. Kum & Go Rolls Out Fresh Menu to Additional Stores

Kum & Go LC is expanding its new fresh food menu to convenience stores in the Des Moines metro area. The made-to-order menu will be available at all Kum & Go stores in and around Des Moines by the end of 2022.

3. Pilot Co. Debuts More Remodeled Locations Under New Horizons Initiative

Pilot Co. continues to make progress on its New Horizons initiative with the recent opening of one newly built travel canter in Palmdale, Calif., and the completion of eight more remodels in its existing footprint. The three-year, $1 billion New Horizons initiative is the company's most significant investment in store modernization to date.

4. Kwik Trip CEO Don Zietlow to Retire

After 52 years, Kwik Trip Inc. President and CEO Don Zietlow is retiring, effective Dec. 31. He has spent 22 years in his current role. Kwik Trip's chair of the board and second-generation owner Scott Zietlow will succeed Don Zietlow, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

5. Casey's Unveils Its First Store Without Fuel

The retailer opened its first location without any gas pumps in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 22. In lieu of fuel sales, the store focuses on food, beverages and typical convenience items.

6. Rutter's Raises Starting Wage for Sixth Time in Three Years

In June, the Pennsylvania-based retailer increased its starting wage to $17 an hour. This marked the sixth time Rutter’s upped its starting wage in the past three years.

7. Yesway's Network Hits Milestone

With the opening of the retailer's newest Allsup's stores in Fort Stockton, Hawley and Millsap, Texas, Yesway's total store count now stands at 425. The company opened 39 new-to-industry and relocated stores to date in 2022.

8. Wawa to Pay $8M in Data Breach Settlement With State AGs

Wawa Inc. will pay $8 million to end an investigation into the 2019 data breach that affected approximately 34 million payment cards at convenience stores and gas stations across the retailer's network. Six states and Washington, D.C., will divide the settlement in varying amounts.

9. Love's Expands Services as It Reaches Network Milestone

The travel center operator threw open the doors on its 600th travel stop in mid-October. The Love's Travel Stop is in Perry, Okla., and adds 60 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Noble County.

10. GPM to Further Its Acquisition Model With Expanded Backing of Real Estate Investment Firm

GPM Investments LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., will have added flexibility for mergers and acquisitions following a one-year extension of its existing $1 billion agreement with real estate investment firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC. The extended agreement provides aggregate availability in the amount of $1.15 billion for the second year of the term.