C-store Retailers Are Delivering the Merry This Holiday Season

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers are celebrating the holiday season with a number of deals, giveaways and other offerings to give their customers some extra festivity.

7-Eleven Inc.

7-Eleven and Snickers brought back the Hungerithm holiday pricing promotion for the second consecutive year. Hungerithm is a tool that monitors the mood of the internet. When consumers drop hints of hunger online, the coupon discount of Snickers increases at participating 7-Eleven stores in real time across the U.S.

Consumers can monitor the mood of the internet, as well as lock-in the price of a Snickers bar that can be redeemed in the form of a coupon at www.Hungerithm.com.

7-Eleven stores are also ready to meet customers' holiday needs by offering gift cards, toys, stocking stuffers, festive beverages, party goods, recipe ingredients and more for sale, turning holiday madness into holiday gladness.

Other helpful holiday items at 7-Eleven stores include the latest toys; gaming gift cards for teenagers; gift cards for teachers and coworkers; pre-wrapped, unusual items for white elephant gift exchanges; holiday party food and beverages; sweet treats; and stocking stuffers.

Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms is offering a special Christmas Day coffee deal. From 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 25, customers can visit any of the convenience store chain's nearly 600 locations throughout the Northeast and Florida and receive a free signature Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee, hot or iced, in any size.

The retailer's coffee can be customized with holiday favorites, such as the limited-time offer Eggnog coffee flavor, as well as flavor shots like French Vanilla and Hazelnut, along with extra espresso shots, milk or cream for no additional cost.

Cumberland Farms also has a limited-time offer Peppermint Hot Cocoa for non-coffee drinkers.

High's

The retailer brought back its High's for the Holidays campaign, which runs through Dec. 31 and features in-store promotions, charitable giving events and gift-giving for its front-line employees.

Some of High's holiday party-geared promotions include:

Eggnog half gallons and quarts of eggnog ice cream available two for $8;

12-piece bone-in chicken and family potato wedge for $12.99;

A Weekend Special including an eight-piece in-bone chicken for $7.99; and

$1 2-liter Coca-Cola products.

Royal Farms

Through Dec. 31, Royal Farms is featuring special designs that incorporate the holiday spirit on its chicken boxes, coffee cups and employee uniforms. Boxes for chicken meals resemble a present, while the coffee cups display a chicken snowman, and employees wear an "ugly sweater"-themed holiday sweatshirt.

Holiday deals include $1 coffee and eight-piece chicken family meals for $8. Eggnog is available at all locations in half gallon, quart and pint sizes. Customers can also purchase stocking stuffers such as five car washes for $50 at participating locations with car washes.

Pilot Flying J

The travel center operator celebrated professional drivers this holiday season with the #HaulidayGiveaway, a 12-day social giveaway available on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

For each day of the giveaway, Pilot Flying J asked a holiday question and to enter, professional drivers could answer the question in the comments of the post and tag a friend for the chance to win that day's prize for themselves and a friend.

QuikTrip Corp.

QuikTrip brought back its "12 Days of Giving" campaign, running from Dec. 12-23. The retailer is offering freebies to customers who have downloaded the QT mobile app.

12 Days of Giving offers can be found daily by following QuikTrip's social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

First launched in 2015, the 12 Days of Giving campaign was built around familiarizing customers with QuikTrip's mobile app.

Sheetz INC.

Sheetz is giving away cups of freshly brewed coffee at all 584 of its stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina. The giveaway lasts from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Christmas Day, and 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 4 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Customers can donate at checkout to Sheetz For The Kidz, an employee-run charity that provides toys, clothes and other basic needs to underprivileged children across the states in which Sheetz operates. One hundred percent of customer donations go directly to supporting the children in the communities Sheetz serves, the retailer said.

THE Spinx CO.

The Spinx Co. launched its first-ever holiday promotion, SPINXMAS, which offers consumers a variety of in-store specials, social media giveaways and opportunities to win prizes.

Spinx began announcing a new surprise on Facebook each day of SPINXMAS, which began Dec. 1 and runs through Christmas Day. The surprises range from in-store deals, such as $1 breakfast biscuits, to free Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert tickets, to Spinx gifts cards valued from $50 to $250.

"We're so excited about this special promotion to bring a little extra fun and cheer to the holiday season at Spinx," said Stewart Spinks, founder and chairman of the board. "I hope all of our customers, friends and fans visit our Facebook page and website to learn more about SPINXMAS and participate in the holiday fun!"

Yesway

Yesway is giving away free coffee on several days. On Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, customers can visit any Yesway store and receive a free Yesway Signature Blends Coffee in any size, all day long.

"Our free coffee holiday giveaway is our way of celebrating our loyal customers and thanking them for saying "yes" to Yesway this year," said Jeff Keune, senior vice president of foodservice and innovation. "We appreciate being welcomed by the communities we serve and hope to make our customers' holidays even brighter with this gift."

Yesway Signature Blends Coffee, available in House Blend, Breakfast Blend and Dark Roast, is made with 100 percent Arabica beans and brewed fresh.