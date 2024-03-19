Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of February 2024

New offerings, acquisitions, promotions and more drew interest.
Angela Hanson
Wawa logo

NATIONAL REPORT — Growth moves and news from Casey's General Stores Inc. were among the top headlines last month. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of February, based on reader views:

1)  Wawa Goes Live With New Retail Media Network
The retailer launched Goose Media Network to enhance offerings for its dedicated consumer base. The retail media network enables Wawa's customers to engage with partner brands through custom ads and campaigns across a variety of digital channels.

2)  Utz Sheds Two Brands in Strategic Move
Affiliates of Our Home, an operating company of brands that includes Real Food From the Ground Up, Popchips and Food Should Taste Good, agreed to acquire the Good Health and R.W. Garcia brands plus certain facilities and assets for $182.5 million.

3)  Casey's Brings Back Select Bourbon for a Third Year
Through its partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery, 375-milliliter bottles of Buffalo Trace Single Barrel Select Bourbon are available at 73 Illinois locations.

4)  Appeals Court Issues Permanent Stay of Enforcement for Vuse Menthol Products
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. a permanent stay of enforcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's MDO on Vuse Alto, Vibe and Solo Menthol Pods. As a result, these products will continue to be allowed on the market for sale while the court decides the merits of the case.

5)  Foxtrot Ranks Among Top Brands to Watch in 2024
Data analytics firm Placer.ai named the company one of its Top 10 Brands to Watch in 2024, placing it in the company of major brands such as New Balance and Trader Joe's.

6)  Casey's Names Chief Pizza & Beer Officer
Joe Cruz of Lincoln, Neb., will serve as the authority on sampling, researching and pairing Casey's pizzas with the best beer combinations. He also will create compelling social media content to inform Casey's Country about these unique pairings and attend public events to spread the passion for pizza and beer.

7)  Shell Picks Up 45 New Mexico Sites
Shell Mobility Co. Operations LLC expanded its operating retail presence into the state with the acquisition of Brewer Oil Co.'s retail division. The deal includes convenience stores, cardlocks for fleet vehicles and traditional fueling stations.

8)  TravelCenters of America Grows Network to 300 Sites
The company opened its milestone travel center at the newly rebuilt TA in Walton, Ky. The site features dining options such as HWY Kitchen, KFC, and a store with hot and cold food and beverage options, along with TA Truck Service and other amenities.

9)  EG America Bolsters Leadership Team
Brian Ferguson stepped up as chief marketing officer while Brian Potvin takes on the role of vice president of procurement.

10)  Murphy USA Creates New Role as It Prepares for Future Growth
Mindy West was promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer. She will be responsible for both the Murphy USA and QuickChek brands, including store operations, merchandise, marketing and fuels.

