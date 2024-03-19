Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of February 2024

4) Appeals Court Issues Permanent Stay of Enforcement for Vuse Menthol Products

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. a permanent stay of enforcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's MDO on Vuse Alto, Vibe and Solo Menthol Pods. As a result, these products will continue to be allowed on the market for sale while the court decides the merits of the case.

5) Foxtrot Ranks Among Top Brands to Watch in 2024

Data analytics firm Placer.ai named the company one of its Top 10 Brands to Watch in 2024, placing it in the company of major brands such as New Balance and Trader Joe's.

6) Casey's Names Chief Pizza & Beer Officer

Joe Cruz of Lincoln, Neb., will serve as the authority on sampling, researching and pairing Casey's pizzas with the best beer combinations. He also will create compelling social media content to inform Casey's Country about these unique pairings and attend public events to spread the passion for pizza and beer.

7) Shell Picks Up 45 New Mexico Sites

Shell Mobility Co. Operations LLC expanded its operating retail presence into the state with the acquisition of Brewer Oil Co.'s retail division. The deal includes convenience stores, cardlocks for fleet vehicles and traditional fueling stations.

8) TravelCenters of America Grows Network to 300 Sites

The company opened its milestone travel center at the newly rebuilt TA in Walton, Ky. The site features dining options such as HWY Kitchen, KFC, and a store with hot and cold food and beverage options, along with TA Truck Service and other amenities.

9) EG America Bolsters Leadership Team

Brian Ferguson stepped up as chief marketing officer while Brian Potvin takes on the role of vice president of procurement.

10) Murphy USA Creates New Role as It Prepares for Future Growth

Mindy West was promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer. She will be responsible for both the Murphy USA and QuickChek brands, including store operations, merchandise, marketing and fuels.