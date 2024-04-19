Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of March 2024
4) Wawa Breaks Ground on First Georgia C-stores
The convenience store chain broke ground on its first two Peach State stores, located at U.S. 341 & Community Road in Brunswick and 356 West Orange St. in Jesup, on March 7.
5) Massachusetts Court Upholds Brookline's Age-Restricted Tobacco Rule
The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court upheld the town ordinance, which bans tobacco sales to anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 2000.
6) Long-Time Wawa Executive Passes Away
Henry "Harry" McHugh, a veteran of Wawa Inc. who held numerous leadership roles at the company, was commonly viewed as the company's heart and soul. Upon his retirement, he stayed on as the retailer's cultural ambassador, a role created for him.
7) Royal Farms to Roll Out Gas Discount for ROFO Pay Members
Consumers can get 15 cents off per gallon through June 30. After the promotion ends, ROFO Pay members will continue to receive up to 10 cents off per gallon.
8) Yesway Targets Oklahoma for Allsup's Growth
The convenience store retailer announced plans to significantly grow its presence in the state and operate at least 15 locations there by the end of 2024.
9) Wawa Sets Opening Day for First Alabama Store
The retailer will host a grand opening for its store in Fairhope on April 25. New stores in Mobile and Robertsdale, Ala., are also slated for ribbon cutting this summer.
10) Casey's Adds New Sandwich Lineup to Menu
Debut items include Crispy Chicken, Spicy Crispy Chicken and a Quarter Pound Angus Beef Burger, plus the Breaded Pork Sandwich — an upgrade to a fan-favorite selection.