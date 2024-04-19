Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of March 2024

NATIONAL REPORT — Readers flocked to news about leadership changes at Maverik — Adventure's First Stop, a new campaign from 7-Eleven Inc. and an update on the flavored tobacco ban in Massachusetts.

In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of March, based on reader views:

1) Maverik CEO Steps Down

Chuck Maggelet announced in a video that he will retire as the company's CEO and chief adventure guide effective May 1. Crystal Maggelet, chairman and CEO of Maverik's parent company FJ Management Inc., will step into the CEO role temporarily while the company begins a "rigorous and robust" search for a full-time replacement.

2) 7-Eleven Unveils Speedway Brand Campaign

The campaign spots will run through 2024 and highlight the craveable, high-quality product assortment found at Speedway stores. 7-Eleven acquired Speedway in 2021.

3) Massachusetts Faces Fallout From Flavored Tobacco Ban

According to a new report by the Massachusetts Illicit Tobacco Task Force, the state's rush to ban flavored tobacco has failed to curb use of these products while inadvertently creating a market for illicit untaxed products and cross-border smuggling.