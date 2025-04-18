Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of March 2025

4) Seven & i and Couche-Tard Set Deadline for Interested Buyers of U.S. Stores

Some potential buyers are reportedly already in talks with the companies and have signed nondisclosure agreements. Parties had until the end of March to express their interests and address antitrust concerns.

5) Buc-ee's Files New Trademark Suit

The convenience and fuel retailer filed a lawsuit against Barc-ee's in Marshfield, Mo., in the U.S. Western District Court of Missouri, alleging the use of "Barc-ee's" in connection with food and beverages, pet products and travel services infringes on its rights. Buc-ee's also stated that the Barc-ee's logo "mimics important aspects of the iconic Buc-ee's logo."

6) Family Express Begins Expansion With New Prototype

The c-store chain launched a new modularized prototype convenience store to aid its growth goals. The first location of this type is being erected in Ligonier, Ind.

7) Couche-Tard Urges 'Full Engagement' With Seven & i Holdings

The company emphasized its commitment to reaching a merger agreement while also expressing disappointment in Seven & i's "very limited engagement" in a March 10 letter to shareholders. Couche-Tard also stated that it believes its acquisition proposal provides clear economic value in contrast with Seven & i's "repeatedly revised" plan.

8) Celebrating the 2025 Category Excellence Awards Winners

To spotlight the power of partnership in the convenience store industry, Convenience Store News introduces the Category Excellence Awards, which recognize outstanding collaborations between a retailer category manager and their supplier or distributor partner. Judges selected 19 winners across six award categories.

9) Seven & i to Pursue 7-Eleven IPO & Other Strategic Initiatives

Seven & i Holdings announced an array of major strategic initiatives following a March 6 board meeting, including the pursuit of an initial public offering (IPO) of 7-Eleven Inc. in North America. It also appointed Stephen Hayes Dacus as its new CEO, its first foreign leader.

10) Walmart to Invest in Convenience & Gas Growth in 2025

The retailer is poised to open or remodel more than 45 fuel stations across the United States this year. With the new openings, Walmart will have more than 450 gas and c-store locations across 34 states.