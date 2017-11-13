Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of October 2017

NATIONAL REPORT — Companies coming together, business development and ways to connect with consumers were among the topics most important to CSNews Online readers last month.

In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of October, based on reader views:

1) BP Reintroducing Amoco Brand After More Than a Decade

In its announcement, BP confirmed that the brand will be available in select U.S. markets as a complementary retail offering to BP marketers in the corresponding cities. BP believes that resurrecting the Amoco fuel brand could foster additional growth opportunities and help resolve local, competitive station conflicts.

2) Step Into Store 411 to See Pilot Flying J's Future

The Lebanon, Tenn., Pilot Travel Center, situated off Interstate 40, has been one of the company's busiest stores for a long time, which was why the company’s leadership team selected it to be one of the first big improvement projects.

3) Joseph Sheetz Ready for His New Role as NACS Chairman

With Sheetz Inc. being a family-owned and -operated convenience store chain, Joseph Sheetz — now president and CEO — started working in the industry during the summer months at age 16. This year, he adds another title to his resume: chairman of NACS, the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing.

4) Funding Snag Threatens 7-Eleven's Acquisition of Sunoco LP

7-Eleven Inc.'s $3.3-billion acquisition of Sunoco LP faces a new challenge due to a group of creditors that informed the company it plans to oppose Sunoco's attempt to change the terms of the credit pact that governs approximately $1.6 billion of bonds. Sunoco reportedly stated previously that this step is necessary to complete the sale.

5) Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to Acquire Pilot Flying J

In an Oct. 3, announcement, the two companies said Berkshire Hathaway is taking a 38.6-percent equity stake in Pilot Flying J. The investment will expand the Knoxville, Tenn.-based travel center operator's opportunities for growth.

6) Speculation Begins Around Potential Bidders for Kroger's C-stores

The Kroger Co.'s convenience store portfolio is not even on the market yet, but names of possible buyers are already beginning to filter throughout the industry. According to a report by The Canadian Press, Alimentation Couche-Tard could be a possible bidder for the nearly 800 stores in the United States.

7) Wawa Has Highest Brand Equity in the Convenience Channel

In the report released at the 2017 NACS Show in Chicago, Nielsen named the top ranked c-stores by brand equity. Wawa, Pa.-based Wawa had the highest equity among convenience stores in 2017, followed by Westborough, Mass.-based Cumberland Farms, with Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz Inc. and La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip Inc. also ranking in the top five in the United States.

8) Shell Pursuing 50% Contribution From Non-Fuel Business by 2025

As a brand whose iconic logo is found in more locations than Starbucks or McDonald’s, Shell is setting the bar high for itself as it pursues increasing the profit contribution of its non-fuel business to 50 percent.

9) Couche-Tard Plans to Keep Holiday Stationstores Banner

The global retailer's pending deal with Holiday Cos. to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Holiday Stations Inc. and certain affiliated companies, including the Holiday Stationstores retail network, is on track to close in the third quarter of Couche-Tard's 2018 fiscal year. Once it is in the books, Couche-Tard expects to continue using the Holiday brand and logo.

10) CSNews Bestows 2017 Best New Products Awards

Thirty-six products new to convenience store shelves in the past year have been selected as winners in the 21st annual Convenience Store News Best New Products Awards competition.