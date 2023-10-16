Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of September 2023

NATIONAL REPORT — Prototype stores and new leadership were among recent top stories in the convenience store industry. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of September, based on reader views:

1) Alimentation Couche-Tard to Sell 68 U.S. Convenience Stores

The stores are located across 21 states nationwide, and have an average store size of 2,300 square feet and an average lot size of 23,000 square feet. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC will assist with the sale.

2) Golden Pantry to Open Georgia's First Autonomous C-store

The retailer teamed up with Juxta to open a portable autonomous, micro retail store at Wire Park in Watkinsville. The integration of a Juxta Nomad store at the mixed-use development will cater to the diverse footfall ranging from local residents to daily visitors, the convenience operator said.

3) Wawa Unveils Latest Prototype in Virginia

The first-of-its-kind, forward-thinking store format showcases Wawa's food and beverage offerings, while providing an enhanced interior space for customers and associates. On the inside of the store, Wawa utilized modern materials to create a contemporary palette and aesthetic with a raised ceiling and large windows that let light shine inside.

4) Increased Foot Traffic Drives Four C-store Retailers to the Top

Convenience stores are collectively a growing power in the retail sector, but four chains in particular are standing out, according to a new report from foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai. Based on several metrics, Buc-ee's, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop, Sheetz Inc. and Wawa Inc. are outperforming the wider c-store segment.

5) The Next Generation of Stinker Stores

"Evolution is both natural and necessary. It's important to evolve at the same rate of your customers," Stinker Stores Director of Marketing Billy Colemire told Convenience Store News. Evolving at the same rate as its customers is something the Boise, Idaho-based chain of 105 convenience stores throughout Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming has ramped up in recent years.

6) Sheetz Grows Its Store Count to 700

The company held a grand opening ceremony on Sept. 12at the Columbus, Ohio-area store that featured a tractor trailer filled with local food donations, major giveaways such as Free Sheetz for a Year and more.

7) Giant Eagle Names New GetGo President

Giant Eagle Inc. promoted Terri Micklin to executive vice president and president of GetGo as part of a wider round of promotions. As president of GetGo, Micklin will lead its ongoing growth and expansion while prioritizing its food-first approach and guest-obsessed culture, the company said.

8) New CEO Officially Takes the Lead at TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) officially named Debi Boffa as new CEO effective Sept. 1. A seasoned management executive, Boffa brings more than 25 years of experience with bp to her new role and has worked across many sectors, including engineering, retail, sales, marketing and operations.

9) Mega Co-op Closes 13 Stores in Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Move

The Wisconsin-based retailer's store count will shrink to 18 locations as part of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The cooperative announced the store closures on Sept. 1 and called them an "important step toward preserving its future success."

10) Choice Market to Open Portable & Autonomous C-store

The frictionless Juxta Nomad store will operate from a home base in Denver after initially deploying at the Renewal 2023 music festival in Buena Vista, Colo. Customers can shop at the store with traditional debit or credit cards, or a mobile wallet like Apple Pay or Google Pay.