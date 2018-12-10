Year in Review: Top Competitor Moves of 2018

NEWARK, N.J. — Gone are the days when convenience store operators only faced competition from grocery, drug and dollar stores. Today, c-store retailers are also up against e-commerce giants, quick-service restaurants and more.

These are the top 10 competitor headlines of 2018 in the convenience channel, as reported by Convenience Store News Online:

1. Amazon Considering Plan to Open Up to 3,000 Amazon Go Stores by 2021

It remains to be seen if the locations will resemble c-stores or quick-service restaurants.

2. Kroger Testing Store-Within-a-Store 'Express' Concept With Walgreens

The test stores feature a curated selection of grocery products and quick-prepare meal kits.

3. In Effort to Be More Convenient, Walmart Is Opening More C-stores

Retailer welcomed customers to its newest c-store in Plano, Texas, and plans to grow in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

4. Dunkin' Donuts Launches Menu Aimed at Snacking

Donut Fries and chicken tenders are among five total items priced at $2 on the new Dunkin’ Run menu.

5. McDonald’s & Franchisees Investing $6B to Modernize Most U.S. Restaurants by 2020

"Experience of the Future" locations feature digital self-order kiosks and globally inspired décor.

6. Dollar General Tests Scan-and-Pay Mobile App

DG Go allows customers to skip the checkout line.

7. Cargo & Uber Form Exclusive Alliance

Drivers can register with the ride share service and pick up a box at select Uber Greenlight Hubs in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

8. New Sam’s Club Format to Focus on Convenience Items

The 32,000-square-foot store also mixes online with in-store experiences.

9. Rite Aid & Albertsons Call Off Merger

Termination move came one day before the drug store's stockholders were slated to meet.

10. Target Rolling Out Curbside Pickup Nationwide

"Drive Up" service to be added to nearly 1,000 stores over the next year.