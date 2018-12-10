Year in Review: Top Legislative & Regulatory Happenings of 2018

NEWARK, N.J. — This year, legislative and regulatory happenings could be boiled down to three letters: FDA. The Food and Drug Administration made lots of headlines around tobacco issues — notably, electronic cigarette and vapor use, and flavors — but the agency also saw the implementation its long-awaited menu labeling rules.

Local and state lawmakers also were busy on the legislative and regulatory front, taking aim at everything from the legal age to buy tobacco products to soda taxes and even straws.

These are the top 10 legislative and regulatory headlines of 2018, as reported by Convenience Store News Online:

1. FDA Commissioner Moves to Remove Flavored Vapor Products From C-stores

Bans on flavored cigars and menthol combustible products are also on the agency's agenda.

2. Menu Labeling Rule Is Now in Effect, But Retailers Continue Fight

Trade associations offer guidance to foodservice operators as they push for legislation to ease the burden of compliance.

3. FTC Mandates Divestitures as Condition of 7-Eleven's Sunoco Acquisition

The commission says the $3.3-billion deal will harm competition in 76 local markets.

4. FDA Cracks Down on E-Cigs in 'Historic' Enforcement Effort

Commissioner Scott Gottlieb signals the agency could re-examine flavored vapor products.

5. Massachusetts Becomes Sixth State to Raise Legal Smoking Age to 21

Bill also prevents any city or town in the state from moving to raise the tobacco purchasing age any higher than 21.

6. Pennsylvania Supreme Court Upholds Philadelphia Soda Tax

The city began collecting the 1.5-cent-per-ounce levy on sweetened beverages on Jan. 1, 2017.

7. FTC Ruling Says Marathon Petroleum Must Divest Five Locations to Acquire Express Mart

The deal would otherwise harm retail gasoline and diesel competition, according to the complaint.

8. San Francisco Voters Overwhelmingly Say Yes to Flavored Tobacco Ban

More than 68 percent of ballots cast on June 5 supported the measure.

9. Indiana Gov Signs New Carryout Beer Rule Into Law

Sunday sales will be limited to the hours of noon to 8 p.m.

10. Plastic Straw Bans Grow After Seattle Takes the Lead

Starbucks, McDonald's and the city of San Francisco plan to make the sustainable switch.