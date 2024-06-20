 Skip to main content

Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of May 2024

Awards and expansions were among the top headlines last month.
Angela Hanson
NATIONAL REPORT — Notable news in recent weeks included network expansions and industry accolades. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of May, based on reader views:

1)  Convenience Store News Unveils the 2024 Top Women in Convenience
The 2024 class of Top Women in Convenience will be the largest yet, comprising 107 established and emerging female leaders making an impact in the U.S. convenience store industry.

2)  Casey's Launches New Brand Campaign
Entitled "It's Not Crazy, It's Casey's," the campaign highlights how the brand stands out in the increasingly personalized, guest-centric and digital-forward convenience store category

3)  CSN EXCLUSIVE: Rutter's Begins Its Second 'Story'
A reorganized layout and mezzanine seating greet guests at Rutter's remodeled York, Pa., store. The structure nearly doubled in size from 4,300 square feet to more than 8,000 square feet, with most of the extra footage coming through the addition of a second floor.

4)  Kwik Trip & Royal Farms Take Top Spots Among U.S. Gas Stations
Nominations for the USA Today's 10best Readers' Choice Awards were made by a panel of subject matter experts and USA Today 10Best editors before being voted on by the public over a four-week period throughout April.

5)  Murphy USA to Accelerate Store Openings
Construction slated to begin in May and June puts the company on track to deliver 30 to 35 new stores this year — in line with its guidance, and a projected increase compared to the 28 new stores it opened in 2023.

6)  Coalition of Virginia C-stores Halt Lottery Sales in Protest of Skill Games Ban
The Virginia Merchants and Amusement Coalition (VA MAC) launched a boycott on the sale of Virginia Lottery tickets in response to an amendment to the Virginia Small Business Economic Development Act, which would ban the games from most major cities.

7)  PHOTO GALLERY: ExtraMile Launches Brand Refresh
The refresh program began in January, with a goal of reaching 250 site conversions by the end of 2024. Notable changes include a new logo and signage, with entryways adorned in dark gray paint to contrast against the ExtraMile logo.

8)  Wawa Previews Roadmap for North Carolina
The retailer provided more details about its plan to open 90 convenience stores throughout North Carolina during three Community Partnership Tour stops and the opening of its first North Carolina c-store on May 16.

9)  The Store C-store Chain to Wind Down Operations
The Store convenience stores and gas stations are set to end operations following the declaration of Chapter 7 bankruptcy by Mountain Express Oil Co., the company that owns its buildings and land. The Store will be forced to end operations as of July 31.

10)  Federal Operation Seizes $700K in Illegal Vapor Products
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Marshals Service, seized unauthorized e-cigarette products  located in a warehouse in Alhambra, Calif. The seized products were mostly flavored, disposable e-cigarette products.

