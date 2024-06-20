Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of May 2024

4) Kwik Trip & Royal Farms Take Top Spots Among U.S. Gas Stations

Nominations for the USA Today's 10best Readers' Choice Awards were made by a panel of subject matter experts and USA Today 10Best editors before being voted on by the public over a four-week period throughout April.

5) Murphy USA to Accelerate Store Openings

Construction slated to begin in May and June puts the company on track to deliver 30 to 35 new stores this year — in line with its guidance, and a projected increase compared to the 28 new stores it opened in 2023.

6) Coalition of Virginia C-stores Halt Lottery Sales in Protest of Skill Games Ban

The Virginia Merchants and Amusement Coalition (VA MAC) launched a boycott on the sale of Virginia Lottery tickets in response to an amendment to the Virginia Small Business Economic Development Act, which would ban the games from most major cities.

7) PHOTO GALLERY: ExtraMile Launches Brand Refresh

The refresh program began in January, with a goal of reaching 250 site conversions by the end of 2024. Notable changes include a new logo and signage, with entryways adorned in dark gray paint to contrast against the ExtraMile logo.

8) Wawa Previews Roadmap for North Carolina

The retailer provided more details about its plan to open 90 convenience stores throughout North Carolina during three Community Partnership Tour stops and the opening of its first North Carolina c-store on May 16.

9) The Store C-store Chain to Wind Down Operations

The Store convenience stores and gas stations are set to end operations following the declaration of Chapter 7 bankruptcy by Mountain Express Oil Co., the company that owns its buildings and land. The Store will be forced to end operations as of July 31.

10) Federal Operation Seizes $700K in Illegal Vapor Products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Marshals Service, seized unauthorized e-cigarette products located in a warehouse in Alhambra, Calif. The seized products were mostly flavored, disposable e-cigarette products.