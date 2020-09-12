Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of November 2020

NATIONAL REPORT — Expansion plans, pandemic-prompted changes and regulatory matters were among the topics that caught readers' attention last month. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of November, based on reader views:

1) 7-Eleven Parent Divesting Up to 300 Locations as Part of Speedway Acquisition

According to Reuters, Japan-based Seven & i Holdings plans to sell as many as 300 Speedway locations once the deal is complete. The company is working with investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc. to solicit buyers, the sources told the news outlet.

2) Three C-store Chains Recognized Among Fortune's 2020 Best Workplaces in Retail

The convenience channel continues to rank among the top retail channels to work for, with Fortune calling out three chains. Listed along with 12 other large retailers, Sheetz Inc., Cumberland Farms and QuikTrip Corp. took their spots on the magazine's 2020 Best Workplaces in Retail list. Fortune compiles the list with data from Great Places to Work.

3) More Than Half of Consumers Are Shopping C-stores Less During Pandemic

More than half of consumers (52 percent) say they are shopping at convenience stores less during the pandemic than previously, while only 14 percent are shopping more, according to a new, exclusive shopper study conducted by Convenience Store News on changes in shopping frequency and behavior in the convenience channel during the pandemic.

4) Coalition Petitions for Referendum on California's Flavored Tobacco Ban

California's ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products is set to go into effect on Jan. 1, but one group is fighting to bring the issue to the voters. On Nov. 24, the California Coalition for Fairness said it submitted more than 1 million signatures from registered voters in a bid to get a veto referendum to overturn the legislation, SB 793, onto the November 2022 ballot.

5) BP Offering Its 'Most Extensive' BPme Fuel Discount Yet

Just in time for the holiday season, bp is unveiling a special introductory offer for BPme Rewards members. Now through Feb. 2, 2021, new BPme Rewards members will receive a one-time 50-cents-offer-per-gallon discount at bp and Amoco stations. The reward is in addition to the ongoing discounts offered to BPme Rewards members.

6) VIDEO: GPM Unveils Store Prototype for Its Extensive Remodel Program

GPM Investments LLC is ready to embark on its remodel initiative, armed with a new convenience store prototype. The company will use the design for remodels and raze-and-rebuild stores. It expects to remodel approximately 360 in key locations across the country over the next three to five years.

7) Buc-ee's Moves Into Two New States

Buc-ee's is expanding its footprint into South Carolina and Georgia starting with a new store in each state. The travel center operator broke ground on a site in Florence, S.C., and opened its newest travel center in Warner Robins, Ga.

8) United Pacific to Roll Out CBD Wellness Centers Chainwide

United Pacific is partnering with KushCo Holdings Inc., provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries, to open CBD wellness centers at 350 convenience stores across California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado. KushCo will work with United Pacific to curate customized centers, each of which will feature custom displays provided by the brands and designed by KushCo.

9) Armed With Learnings, 7-Eleven Opens Its Fifth Evolution Store

7-Eleven Inc. opened its newest Evolution store in the Lake Highlands area of northeast Dallas. Located at 9750 Walnut Hill Lane at the corner of Audelia Road, it is the second Evolution store in Dallas and the fifth in the United States.