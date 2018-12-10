Year in Review: Top Retailer News of 2018

NEWARK, N.J. — While mergers and acquisitions rocked the convenience channel in 2018 among some retailers, other operators were busy making moves to grow their businesses organically.

Case in point: Rutter’s, which opened its first store outside of Pennsylvania this year; and Weigel's, which has set its sights on moving into the Chattanooga, Tenn., market in late 2019, marking the first time the retailer will foray into a new market in 15 years.

2018 also saw c-store retailers take steps to enhance their in-store operations by implementing self-checkout, like Parker’s, or upgrading their loyalty programs, like Maverik.

These are the top 10 M&A headlines of 2018 in the convenience channel, as reported by Convenience Store News Online:

1. Speedway Plans $42M HQ Expansion, 200 New Hires to Support Andeavor Acquisition

A 140,000-square-foot building will combine with existing facilities to create an enclosed campus.

2. Largest Wawa Yet Welcomes Customers

The 11,300-square-foot store highlights Philadelphia's history and offers artisan coffee and specialty baked goods.

3. RaceTrac Celebrates Milestone of 500th Store Opening

The retailer offered free medium fountain drinks to the first 500 guests at its new Hapeville, Ga., store.

4. Rutter's Opens First Store Outside Pennsylvania

The convenience retailer brings its brand to Inwood, W. Va.

5. Ricker's Debuts New 'Open & Modern' Flagship Store

The New Palestine, Ind., location features Ricker's Kitchen made-to-order food program and an updated floorplan.

6. TravelCenters of America's Growth Efforts Include New TA Express Brand

The company is also expanding its TA and Petro franchising network.

7. Parker's to Roll Out Self-Checkout to C-store Network

The new technology is designed to offer customers a frictionless shopping experience.

8. Maverik Upgrades Its Adventure Club Loyalty Program

A move over to the Paytronix platform gives the c-store retailer the ability to execute true one-to-one marketing.

9. Kwik Trip Ups Its Commitment to Partnership for a Healthier America

Pacific Northwest distributor Harbor Wholesale Foods also makes a three-year pledge.

10. Weigel's Sets Its Sights on Southeast Tennessee

C-store chain seeks to enter Chattanooga market with at least six stores.