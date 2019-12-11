Year in Review: Top Retailer News of 2019
NEWARK, N.J. — In 2019, convenience store retailers were focused on operational growth, taking steps to expand their footprints, enhance their in-store offerings, and implement services to benefit their employees.
These are the top retailer news headlines of 2019 in the convenience channel, as reported by Convenience Store News Online:
1. Marathon Petroleum Confirms Speedway Spinoff, Announces Leadership Changes
The decision was the result of a 10-month strategic review following the company's merger with Andeavor.
2. Wawa Celebrates Opening of 200th Florida Store
The 201st and 202nd locations also began welcoming customers on the same day.
3. Kum & Go Makes Major Push Into Denver With 13 New C-stores
The convenience retailer has opened four locations in the metropolitan area since August.
4. Casey's Launches New Mobile App With Time-Saving Features
Customers can browse their local menu, customize their pizza and place an order with just a few taps.
5. Pilot Flying J Introduces Paid Gender-Neutral Parental Leave
Full- and part-time employees can access six weeks of fully paid leave.
6. Sheetz Invests $16.8M in Wages for Its Store-Level Employees
The company's goal is to provide competitive wages and full-time hours to as many employees as possible.
7. Parker's Rolls Out New Technology Allowing Employees to Get Paid on Demand
The retailer is one of the first c-store chains to implement DailyPay.
8. Twice Daily Launches Rewards Program
Customers will receive double points on their second transaction of the day.
9. Thorntons Opens Its Largest Store to Date
The first location under new ownership offers freshly made burritos and sandwiches, and features 20 fuel positions.
10. Marathon Begins Transitioning NOCO Express Stores to Its Speedway Network
MPC planned to convert three to five stores a day through July 24.